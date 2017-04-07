Norwich Police arrest man involved in Home Invasion

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich Police have arrested a man they say broke into a home on Thursday.

Officers from the Norwich Police Department responded to Boswell Avenue on Thursday in response to a home invasion.

Upon arrival, police came across two people who were home at the time of the break in. The two victims sustained minor injuries.

Officers located the suspect, 39-year-old Larry Fletcher of Norwich, at his home on Lornadale Drive a short time after the incident.

Fletcher is now facing several charges, including Home Invasion, Criminal Attempt at Assault 1st degree, Threatening 2nd degree, Assault 3rd degree, and Criminal Mischief 3rd degree.