NYC trains still disrupted by ongoing work on damaged rails

NEW YORK (AP) — Train service into New York City remains disrupted after transit officials say Amtrak didn’t complete work on damaged rails at Penn Station on time.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says it has canceled 10 Long Island Rail Road trains into Manhattan for Friday’s morning rush hour and terminated four others at stations in Queens.

MTA says Amtrak crews didn’t finish track repair work by 4 a.m. Friday as promised. The agency also says Amtrak denied access to tracks overnight so LIRR could pre-position its trains.

Amtrak said Thursday it expected to have all 21 tracks at Penn Station operating Friday morning. A message left with Amtrak was immediately returned.

Eight of the 21 tracks have been out of service since Monday morning, when a New Jersey Transit train derailed, causing cancellations and lengthy delays for travelers on Amtrak, New Jersey Transit and the Long Island Rail Road.

