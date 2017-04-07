Police say man confessed to double shooting, murder in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport Police say a man has confessed to shooting two men last month, killing one of them.

Tikhari Morton, 20, was arraigned and charged with Murder and Criminal Attempt at Murder on Friday.

Police say on March 18, Morton shot and killed Gregory Francilme and wounded another man behind a building on Bretton Street. Working with Waterbury Police, Bridgeport Police say they were able to quickly put together some leads and arrested Morton that same night.

Morton has been held in Waterbury ever since on unrelated crimes, and was taken to Bridgeport for processing Friday. Bridgeport Police say Morton is also wanted for a separate robbery in March.