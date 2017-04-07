Police searching for Plainville bank robber

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Plainville police are looking for the man who robbed the Key Bank Friday afternoon.

Police say after 3:30 p.m., a man walked into the Key Bank on East Main Street and handed a teller a note demanding money, and that he had a weapon.

The suspect is described as a white male, 20-30 years old, 5’9″ to 5’11” tall, medium build, with a light complexion. He was wearing a light blue baseball cap, black sunglasses, a black coat, blue jeans and dark-colored sneakers at the time of the robbery. He fled on foot with an undetermined amount of money.

Police say no weapon was displayed and no one was injured.

Any with information is asked to call police at (860)747-1616. There is a $500 reward offered by the Connecticut Bankers Reward Association for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.