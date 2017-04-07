Police: Two staff members of group home arrested for assaulting 19-year-old

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden Police have arrested two Direct Support Staff Members for assaulting a 19-year-old female in a group home.

On January 12, 2017, the Director of Resident Services for ARC of Meriden and Wallingford met with Hamden Police regarding the incident that occurred at the local group home.

The mother of the 19-year-old noticed bruises on her daughter, which prompted her to contact the Department of Development Services.

An investigation lead the Department of Special Victims Unit with Hamden Police to view video footage from the group home. The video showed Direct Support Staff Members Victoria Dancy and Melissa Smith attempting to restrain the victim, according to police.

Police say the video further revealed Dancy and Smith striking the 19-year-old with a broom and a mop handle. Later in the video, Dancy is seen choking the victim, while she was lying on her back, then striking her again with the mop handle, according to police.

Arrest warrants were applied for Dancy and Smith, which a court approved.

On April 6 and 7 of 2017, Dancy and Smith were arrested by Hamden Police.

Dancy, a 50-year-old of New Haven, was charged with cruelty to persons, assault of a disabled person, strangulation second-degree, reckless endangerment second-degree, and disorderly conduct. She was released after posting bond, and is scheduled to appear in court in Meriden on April 20.

Smith, a 41-year-old of Stratford, was charged with cruelty to persons, assault of a disabled person, reckless endangerment second-degree, and disorderly conduct. She was detained on a $250,000 bond, and is scheduled to appear in court in Meriden on April 20.

At the time of this article, News 8 was unable to reach the Department of Developmental Services or Resident Services for ARC of Connecticut to find out the subsequent status of Dancy and Smith following their arrests.