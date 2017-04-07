To apply for this position go to the Nexstar Media Group Career Portal
Job Title
Producer E, News
Education
Bachelor’s Degree
Career Level
Manager
Location
Nexstar – WTNH – New Haven, CT 06510 US (Primary)
Category
News
Job Type
Full-time
Job Description
The Executive Producer supervises news content across all media platforms.
Principal Duties & Responsibilities:
* Responsible for overseeing writing, production, and timing of broadcast.
* Define strategic direction for content coverage to meet business and financial objectives.
* Manage news room, contribute to the editorial process and make solid decisions in breaking news situations.
* Execute strategies that engage and grow audiences across all media devices.
* Responsible for successful financing and marketing of projects.
Specialized Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:
* Must be able to interact well with video journalists, anchors, videographers, news managers, production and engineering staff.
* Detail oriented.
* Excellent verbal, written, and analytical skills.
* Strong news judgment, journalistic integrity and understanding of viewer needs and expectations.
* Financial management.
Education/Experience:
Bachelor’s Degree in Communications, TV/film or the equivalent. At least 5 years experience in television or radio broadcast/production.
Training/Equipment:
Utilize state-of-the-art television technology.
Work Environment/Mental/Physical Requirements:
High stress environment with deadline pressures. Some travel may be required on an occasional basis.
NOTE:
This job description contains the basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities; other duties may be assigned.
