To apply for this position go to the Nexstar Media Group Career Portal

Job Title

Producer E, News

Education

Bachelor’s Degree

Career Level

Manager

Location

Nexstar – WTNH – New Haven, CT 06510 US (Primary)

Category

News

Job Type

Full-time

Job Description

The Executive Producer supervises news content across all media platforms.

Principal Duties & Responsibilities:

* Responsible for overseeing writing, production, and timing of broadcast.

* Define strategic direction for content coverage to meet business and financial objectives.

* Manage news room, contribute to the editorial process and make solid decisions in breaking news situations.

* Execute strategies that engage and grow audiences across all media devices.

* Responsible for successful financing and marketing of projects.

Specialized Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:

* Must be able to interact well with video journalists, anchors, videographers, news managers, production and engineering staff.

* Detail oriented.

* Excellent verbal, written, and analytical skills.

* Strong news judgment, journalistic integrity and understanding of viewer needs and expectations.

* Financial management.

Education/Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree in Communications, TV/film or the equivalent. At least 5 years experience in television or radio broadcast/production.

Training/Equipment:

Utilize state-of-the-art television technology.

Work Environment/Mental/Physical Requirements:

High stress environment with deadline pressures. Some travel may be required on an occasional basis.

NOTE:

This job description contains the basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities; other duties may be assigned.

