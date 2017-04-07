To apply for this position go to the Nexstar Media Group Career Portal
Job Title
Producer / Promotions Coordinator
Education
Associate Degree
Career Level
Entry Level
Location
Nexstar – WTNH – New Haven, CT 06510 US (Primary)
Category
Promotions
Job Type
Full-time
Job Description
WTNH News 8 & WCTX MyTV9, Connecticut’s ABC and MyNetworkTV affiliate in New Haven, CT is seeking a creative, motivated, team-first Marketing Writer/Producer to join our News 8 team. As part of the News 8 team, the primary goal of this person is to create live news briefs and produce topical promotion to encourage viewers to watch the local newscasts.
Primary Duties:
Work with Marketing, Digital and News staffs to write, produce and edit daily news topical promos.
Write and produce daily live newsbrief cut-ins.
Market daily news content using social media.
Attend daily news editorial meetings.
Write, produce and edit Special Report promos and Proof-Of-Brand promos.
Provide production support to marketing department.
Performs other responsibilities and tasks as assigned.
Job Requirements:
Knowledge of broadcast and social media platforms.
Practical experience with Avid and iNews are strongly preferred.
Successful track record of detailed project-management and follow-through; with ability to manage multiple projects and meet deadlines.
Must be a team player with strong communication skills
Must be able to work nights
B.S. or B.A. with related experience preferred
Reports to:
Senior Marketing Manager
Link to Resume Reel or Portfolio samples included with application preferred.
