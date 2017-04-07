To apply for this position go to the Nexstar Media Group Career Portal

Job Title

Producer / Promotions Coordinator

Education

Associate Degree

Career Level

Entry Level

Location

Nexstar – WTNH – New Haven, CT 06510 US (Primary)

Category

Promotions

Job Type

Full-time

Job Description

WTNH News 8 & WCTX MyTV9, Connecticut’s ABC and MyNetworkTV affiliate in New Haven, CT is seeking a creative, motivated, team-first Marketing Writer/Producer to join our News 8 team. As part of the News 8 team, the primary goal of this person is to create live news briefs and produce topical promotion to encourage viewers to watch the local newscasts.

Primary Duties:

Work with Marketing, Digital and News staffs to write, produce and edit daily news topical promos.

Write and produce daily live newsbrief cut-ins.

Market daily news content using social media.

Attend daily news editorial meetings.

Write, produce and edit Special Report promos and Proof-Of-Brand promos.

Provide production support to marketing department.

Performs other responsibilities and tasks as assigned.

Job Requirements:

Knowledge of broadcast and social media platforms.

Practical experience with Avid and iNews are strongly preferred.

Successful track record of detailed project-management and follow-through; with ability to manage multiple projects and meet deadlines.

Must be a team player with strong communication skills

Must be able to work nights

B.S. or B.A. with related experience preferred

Reports to:

Senior Marketing Manager

Link to Resume Reel or Portfolio samples included with application preferred.

