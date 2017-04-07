Rocky Hill man dead after I-91 crash in Cromwell

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH)– A man from Rocky Hill is dead after an accident on I-91 northbound in Cromwell on Friday morning.

The Department of Transportation reported that I-91 northbound was closed between exits 21 and 22 due a crash involving a car and a tractor trailer truck around 8:30 a.m.

According to officials, 45-year-old Ivan Yankivskiy of Webster, New York, was driving a Volvo tractor trailer in the center lane on I-91 north. He began to move from the center lane into the right lane.

A Honda Odyssey being driven by 55-year-old Dzeval Cecunjanin of Rocky Hill was stopped in the right shoulder. Cecunjanin accelerated directly into the right lane from the shoulder. While within the right lane, Yankivskiy rear-ended Cecunjanin’s vehicle.

Cecunjanin’s vehicle was redirected into the right shoulder where it collided with the metal beam guardrail that bordered the right shoulder.

Cecunjanin was ejected from the vehicle during the accident and sustained fatal injuries. Life Star helicopter was called to the scene, but was later canceled.

State police say all lanes on I-91 northbound have since reopened.