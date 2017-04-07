Rocky Hill man dead after I-91 crash in Cromwell

By and Published: Updated:

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH)– A man from Rocky Hill is dead after an accident on I-91 northbound in Cromwell on Friday morning.

The Department of Transportation reported that I-91 northbound was closed between exits 21 and 22 due a crash involving a car and a tractor trailer truck around 8:30 a.m.

According to officials, 45-year-old Ivan Yankivskiy of Webster, New York, was driving a Volvo tractor trailer in the center lane on I-91 north. He began to move from the center lane into the right lane.

A Honda Odyssey being driven by 55-year-old Dzeval Cecunjanin of Rocky Hill was stopped in the right shoulder. Cecunjanin accelerated directly into the right lane from the shoulder. While within the right lane, Yankivskiy rear-ended Cecunjanin’s vehicle.

Cecunjanin’s vehicle was redirected into the right shoulder where it collided with the metal beam guardrail that bordered the right shoulder.

Cecunjanin was ejected from the vehicle during the accident and sustained fatal injuries. Life Star helicopter was called to the scene, but was later canceled.

State police say all lanes on I-91 northbound have since reopened.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s