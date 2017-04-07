Serious crash closes part of I-91 north in Cromwell

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH)– Life Star responded to a serious crash that partially closed I-91 northbound in Cromwell Friday morning.

The Department of Transportation reports that I-91 northbound was closed between exits 21 and 22 due a crash involving a car and a tractor trailer truck. The accident was reported at 8:30 a.m. The left lane is now open to traffic.

State police say there was an ejection in the crash and that there are life-threatening injuries. There is no word on how many people were hurt but the Life Star helicopter was called to the scene.

State police advise drivers to seek an alternate route as the highway is expected to be partially closed for two hours or less. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

