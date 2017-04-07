Skimming device believed used to steal debit card information

By Published:
Courtesy: Wolcott Police Department
2017 04 07wolcott2 Skimming device believed used to steal debit card information
Courtesy: Wolcott Police Department

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH)  —  The Wolcott Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who fraudulently used a debit card with another resident’s debit card information believed to have been stolen through a skimming device.

According to Wolcott Police, on April 3rd at approximately 10:30 p.m. two males were at Walmart on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden where one used a debit to card to make a purchase. The second suspect attempted to do the same thing, but the card was rejected. He then tried to use several other cards with the same results.

Wolcott Police say since the resident still had his debit card they believe his debit card information must have been obtained through a skimming device.

Police ask anyone with any information on the two suspects to call them at 203-879-8120 or the tip line at 203-879-7626.

