Students in Oakdale raise Autism Awareness through artwork

OAKDALE, Conn. (WTNH) — It was all smiles at Montville High School in Oakdale on Friday.

For Autism Awareness month, students in Jennifer Gregory’s class are celebrating.

“Our school is very welcoming to all kids with disabilities. But we are trying to raise awareness for other people. Not to be afraid of people that are autistic,” said Gregory.

Most of her students have autism.

Friday they used their artistic talents to design puzzle pieces that will be made into pins.

The puzzle piece is a symbol of autism.

The hand designed pieces will turned into pins, then sold to raise money for “Autism Speaks”.

In turn helping adults, teens and children on the autism spectrum accomplish great things.

“There is nothing you cannot do. You just may have to work a little harder,” Gregory told her class.