Three juveniles accused of stealing car, threatening owner with knife in Danbury

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Three juveniles have been arrested for allegedly stealing a car in Danbury and pulling a knife on the owner.

Police say a woman started her car on Austin Street Friday morning, then went back in her house to get something. They say the three car thieves jumped her in car while she was in the house, then one pulled a knife on her husband when he confronted them.

According to officials, an officer spotted the car on Tamarack Avenue a little while later. They say he tried to stop the car, but it kept going, then he lost it near Hawley Road. The car was found unoccupied on Hawley Road Extension a short time later.

Two girls and a boy were arrested. They’re all charged with second-degree robbery, third-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny. One of the girls is also charged with reckless driving, disobeying signal of an officer and driving without a license.

Police say the Hayestown School and Saint Gregory School were briefly put on lockdown during the situation.