Tractor trailer accident congests I-95 northbound in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– I-95 in Fairfield is congested in one direction after a tractor trailer accident Friday afternoon.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the tractor trailer accident happened between exits 19 and 21. They say the tractor trailer went down the embankment.

The Department of Transportation say that northbound of I-95 is congested for 5.7 miles between exit 17 and 21. They say the right lane is closed.

Officials have not given an estimate for how long the right lane will be closed for.