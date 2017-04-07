Tribes up ante, prospects still doubtful

Photo rendering of the proposed development for the gaming and entertainment facility in East Windsor, CT. (provided by : Stu Loeser & Co. )

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The effort to ‘up the ante’ in the political battle to authorize a third casino in Connecticut does not seem to be improving the stakes at the Capitol.

The third casino bill remains stalled in the legislature and could be in ‘checkmate’ by the threats of legal action by MGM. The stakes in this are very high especially if you work directly or indirectly for one of the casinos in Southeast Connecticut.

The Mashantucket and Mohegan tribes’ plans to convert the long vacant cinema complex in East Windsor into a $300 million gambling and entertainment complex have appeared to be dissolving in the General Assembly over the past four weeks. That’s why the two tribal chairmen, Rodney Butler of the Mashantucket Pequots and Kevin Brown of the Mohegans, have hand delivered a letter to legislative leaders promising that current casino revenue will continue to flow to the state if the bill is passed.

“Once it’s built, up and running, there will be tax, gaming tax revenues that will come from that while simultaneously we will preserve the current standing 25 percent agreement that’s codified in our gaming revenue compacts,” said Brown.

They also repeated the dire predictions about jobs in Southeast Connecticut if it doesn’t happen in response to the rapidly constructing MGM casino complex in Springfield.

“We’re going to lose up to 9,000 jobs, indirect and direct, and almost $100 million in state revenue that I don’t think this state can afford to lose,” said Butler.

“They have raised the ante with the letter and assuring that we’ll receive the $250 plus million. It does still beg the question; would there be a legal challenge from any outside entity,” said Rep. Joe Aresimowicz (D-Berlin).

Everyone knows the answer to that question. MGM will do everything they can to protect their nearly billion dollar investment in Springfield.  The Connecticut tribes have sent $7 billion to the state over the past 25 years and to some legislative leaders that does give them the edge in this game and the letter of promise helps.

“Whether you agree with gambling or not or whether you agree with tribal gambling or not they have been a long standing partner with the State of Connecticut,” said Rep. Themis Klarides (R-Derby), the House Minority Leader.

But Governor Dannel Malloy, who also received the promise letter, remains a skeptic.

“It would make a difference in a starting poing if the Attorney General was able to opine that would safely secure the state’s position,” said Malloy.

But the Attorney General won’t do that, his office says his opinion last month that this would be difficult to defend in a law suit stands.

