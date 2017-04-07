Waterbury’s new Pepe’s delivering economic dough

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — April 17. That’s the day more dough could be delivered to Waterbury. Many people are banking on the opening of the new Frank Pepe Pizzeria, affectionately known by Connecticut pizza lovers as “Pepe’s”, to spice things up economically along the Reidville Drive area, right along I-84.

Many of those are people who own businesses in the area — businesses that will be Pepe’s neighbors.

“We’re very excited,” said Beth Petillo, co-owner of Exit 25 Antique Center.

“It’s going to add more business to everybody around here,” said Chip Petillo, Beth’s husband and co-owner of Exit 25 Antique Center.

The area has seen an influx of new businesses move in over the last several years, like Texas Roadhouse and Dunkin Donuts. That has led to sweeter profits for Beth and Chip.

“When Dunkin Donuts came, it was actually a game changer for us,” Chip said. “It actually boosted sales by about 25 or 30 percent.”

They’re hoping for the same and even better results with Pepe’s now moving in.

“Maybe 50, 60 percent more business,” Chip said.

The owner of Pepe’s says the new stores and businesses and road work off of I-84 will all lead to increased traffic there which is an essential ingredient for a recipe of economic success.

“It’s up and coming,” said Gary Bimonte, owner of Pepe’s. “They’re going to be doing some redevelopment and we’re glad to be part of it.”

