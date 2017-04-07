Waterford Speedbowl driver isn’t letting track troubles slow him down

WATERFORD & MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — There are three cars in Diego Monahan’s garage. All in different stages of being built.

Monahan and his brother make up Team Critical and as the trophies at his Critical Screenprinting & Embroidery business in Waterford show they do pretty well on the track.

“We’re committed you know so this whole thing is kind of scary for me,” said Monahan.

That whole thing began with the arrest of Waterford Speedbowl owner Bruce Bemer in connection to an alleged sex trafficking ring. Now NASCAR has cut ties with the track which is like a second home to him.

“It’s a family thing,” said Monahan. “My father, my mother, my brother, my sister-in-law, even my nephew has a little car. So we’re really counting on the Speedbowl to come through.”

At the track on Friday preparations continue for opening day. News 8 saw repairs being made to the grandstands and also noticed Bemer’s name was removed from a trailer near the front of the track and from his designated parking spot.

“We’re continuing on,” said Monahan. “You know that we’re going to be there May 6th. This car here my daughter is super excited about it.”

Thirteen going on fourteen and already an avid racer. But even his daughter has heard about the troubles at the track.

“She was in full tears and like I told you earlier my heart was melting for her,” said Monahan.

He invited News 8 into his Montville garage and is hoping people will see the positive the Waterford Speedbowl has to offer for families like his.

“You know I’m getting older,” said Monahan. “But she’s going to continue on. I want it to be there. I want it to be at the Speedbowl.”

