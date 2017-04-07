Waters are stocked for trout fishing season

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Opening day of trout fishing season is Saturday and Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) says the waters are stocked and ready to go.

According to the New Haven Register, more than 300,000 trout have already been released this spring into nearly 100 lakes and ponds, in addition to another 120 rivers and streams.

The following trout parks will be open starting Saturday:

• Black Rock State Park, Watertown

• Chatfield Hollow State Park, Killingworth

• Day Pond, Colchester

• Mohegan Park Pond, Norwich

• Kent Falls State Park, Kent

• Natchaug River, Eastford

• Southford Falls State Park, Oxford

• Stratton Brook State Park, Simsbury

• Valley Falls Pond, Vernon

• Wharton Brook State Park, Wallingford

• Wolfe Park – Great Hollow Pond, Monroe

For more information go to www.ct.gov/deep/fishing