Week long summer camp teaching kids Ultimate Frisbee skills

WASHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Summer is right around the corner and that means kids will soon be out of school. Many parents may be looking for ways their kids can get out of the house and pass time in a camp.

The Youth Ultimate Training Academy (YUTA) is offering a new unique camp for the first 90 players which gives kids the opportunity to learn several skills about the sport of Ultimate Frisbee, proper nutrition for athletes, communication, and comprise skills.

The camp is designed to give kids the opportunity for aspiring Ultimate players to learn skills that will not only improve but teach them Ultimate Frisbee. This five day camp will teach advanced drills which are currently being implemented at top club and pro teams to help improve offensive and defensive skills. There will also be professional players and elite level club players will be assisting and serving as camp counselors for the program.

YUTA says one key aspect of our camp is nutrition and plyometric/explosive training. YUTA will provide guidelines in both of these areas, explaining how they can help the athlete to perform at his or her peak. YUTA will cover nutrition suggestions that promote clean eating habits, giving athletes an advantage over their competition. On the plyometric/explosive training side, YUTA will teach researched and Ultimate-specific plyometric drills designed to improve explosive speed and jumping ability. These drills will be demonstrated throughout the camp and practiced in order to ensure technique effectiveness.

Another skills each athlete will be learning is conflict resolution, something all athletes need on the field. YUTA says they will guide players through proven steps to resolving on field issues which promote listening, utilizing a rational tone, communication, and compromise.

The Youth Ultimate Training Academy will run from Monday July 17th through Friday July 21st at The Gunnery School in Washington, Connecticut. Registration is $475 and includes camp fee, room and meals everyday, athletes need to sign up by June 15th to attend.

To apply and for more information you can head to their website.