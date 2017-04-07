West Haven Fire Department responds to apartment fire

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The West Haven Fire Department responded to a fire at a mixed housing complex on Friday afternoon.
According to the fire department, the fire is at an apartment building on Jones Hill Road in the West Shore Fire District.
Crews at a #fire on Jones Hill Rd in #westhaven, no one hurt. Mostly water damage #BreakingNews @WTNH pic.twitter.com/paI8yqasLd
— Renee Chmiel (@ReneeChmiel) April 7, 2017
Officials say nobody was hurt in the fire.
#BREAKING: #fire in #Westhaven apartment building is out. Many residents are elderly, everyone got out safely. Several units unlivable @WTNH pic.twitter.com/qrzZm1FEHG
— Renee Chmiel (@ReneeChmiel) April 7, 2017
There is no word on the extent of the damage.