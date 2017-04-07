With a broken heart, a Syrian refugee in Conn. talks about a brutal week

By Published:
In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017. The United States blasted a Syrian air base with a barrage of cruise missiles in fiery retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ford Williams/U.S. Navy via AP)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week has been especially tough for Syrian refugees in Connecticut, as they watch images from their war-torn homeland. News 8 spoke with Hiatham Dalati, a grandfather who just arrived in New Haven this year with his wife. His daughter and five grandchildren remain stuck in a Lebanese refugee camp.

“It’s really hurting of course, really hurting,” Dalati said. “Can’t describe it. From my heart inside, I was crying. Seeing the children. One father carrying his two children by his hands.”

Dalati was referring to the apparent chemical attack on civilians Tuesday in Syria. An airbase just miles from his hometown of Homs, was struck by American missiles Thursday in response. Dalati approves of the attack, and hopes the United States does more to topple the regime of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad.

“Because they are killing the children, the old people, I support it,” Dalati said. “Whether it’s from America or other country.”

Dalati fled the violence two years into the Syrian Civil War. He arrived to New Haven in February with his wife, after spending almost five years in a Lebanese refugee camp.

“Horrible violence,” said Chris George, director of Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services. “That has led to five million Syrians fleeing their country and becoming refugees.”

George runs the refugee resettlement program IRIS. He’s hoping the images of suffering civilians will encourage President Trump to allow more Syrian refugees entrance to the U.S.

As for Dalati, he said coming to America was something he always wanted. But not under these circumstances.

“I’m so grateful,” Dalati said. “I’m looking for a country to live. I have no country. Really. I lost my country. Don’t know what it is now.”

IRIS has helped settle 366 Syrian refugees in Connecticut so far. Over five million Syrians are now refugees, and over half-a-million people have died in the war.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s