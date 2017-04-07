WTNH partners with the CT Chapter of the Red Cross for Giving Day on April 26th

The Connecticut chapter of the Red Cross responds to more than 800 disasters each year. The vast majority of these are home fires, where a family has lost everything – the roof over their heads, their clothes, and their most cherished possessions. On April 26, join WTNH and the Connecticut Chapter of the Red Cross and help one family on Giving Day.

Your support to the Red Cross on Giving Day will help in those minutes, hours, and days after a disaster. Your gift can provide hope and urgent relief such as food, shelter and other essentials to people who need it most.

Please visit HERE to make your donation.