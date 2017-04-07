WTNH partners with the CT Chapter of the Red Cross for Giving Day on April 26th

By Published: Updated:

The Connecticut chapter of the Red Cross responds to more than 800 disasters each year. The vast majority of these are home fires, where a family has lost everything – the roof over their heads, their clothes, and their most cherished possessions. On April 26, join WTNH and the Connecticut Chapter of the Red Cross and help one family on Giving Day.

Your support to the Red Cross on Giving Day will help in those minutes, hours, and days after a disaster. Your gift can provide hope and urgent relief such as food, shelter and other essentials to people who need it most.

Please visit HERE to make your donation.

 

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s