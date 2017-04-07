Young Syrian girl tweets support for airstrikes

(CNN) — President Trump has one very vocal supporter of his decision to launch airstrikes on Syria — a 7-year-old girl.
I am a Syrian child who suffered under Bashar al Asad & Putin. I welcome Donald Trump action against the killers of my people.
— Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) April 7, 2017
Putin and Bashar al Asad bombed my school, killed my friends & robbed my childhood. It’s time to punish the killers of children in Syria.
— Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) April 7, 2017
We don’t want WORLD WAR THREE. we don’t want the war in Syria. let’s stand together & end all wars.
— Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) April 7, 2017
