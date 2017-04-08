2 year-old New Britain girl found safe after Amber Alert

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say 2-year-old Paisley Miles was found safe early this morning after an amber alert was issued for her early Saturday morning.

According to Connecticut State Police, Paisley Miles was taken by her father, Patrick Miles, early Saturday morning. State Police Troopers believed he was last seen driving a grey Chevy Malibu, and was possibly headed towards New York with the child.

At 3:55 a.m., the Amber Alert for Miles was canceled after she was found safe by New York Police officers.

At this time, Police are at North Mountain Road in New Britain where they are investigating a suspicious untimely death. Police are still looking for Patrick Miles.

If you have any questions or concerns about this investigation, please call New Britain Police at (860) 826 – 3000.