2 year-old girl found after amber alert

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) —– Police say 2-year-old Paisley Miles was found around 4 a.m. after an amber alert was issued for her.

Paisley Miles was taken by her father, Patrick Miles early this morning. State Police Troopers said that he was last seen operating a Grey Chevy Malibu and was possibly headed towards New York with the child.

At 3:55 this morning, the amber alert for Miles was canceled after she was found safe by New York Police officers.

At this time, Police are at North Mountain Road in New Britain where they are investigating a suspicious untimely death. Police are still looking for Patrick Miles.

If you have any questions or concerns about this investigation, please call New Britain Police at (860) 826 – 3000.