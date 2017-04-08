Activists converge on State Capitol to protest violence

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Activists have converged on the State Capitol to call for an end to violence.

As part of the Saturday rally, the activists placed 17 blue bins on the first step of the building.

The Courant reports that inside the bins were more than 400 crosses, each representing the lives lost to city violence since 2000.

Mother’s United Against Violence founder Rev. Henry Brown told those who have lost loved ones that they aren’t alone. Many who attended had experienced a similar loss at some point.

Freddie Graves — whose 20-year-old great-nephew, Randy Beckman, died of gun violence — said she still remembers the pain 15 years later.

She said too often it’s hard for young people to see life beyond Hartford.

There have been 10 homicides in Hartford this year.

