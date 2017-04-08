Forecast looking brighter and warmer!

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone:

Lately we’ve been dealing with chilly, rainy and just awful weather for the past few weeks. We’ll I’m happy to report the forecast is looking much better as we head into the second half of the weekend and into next week.

Today temperatures will make it into the mid 50s, but it will feel cooler from time to time with a gusty NW breeze. So you’re still going to need that jacket today when you visit Gil at the Old Saybrook Fire Department on Main St for a food drive that runs from 9AM-1PM. The sunshine will be on the increase through the day today, so grab those sunglasses before you head out the door.

The weather stays quiet tonight as well. It will be on the cold side though with temperatures dropping down into the 30s. So a chilly start on Sunday but it will warm up rather quickly for the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 60s! That comes with sunshine. So you’re certainly going to need the sunglasses when you visit Gil, Teresa and myself at Heavn’ly Donuts in Derby for a food drive and car show from noon to 2 PM Sunday afternoon!

If you think the weather this weekend is nice. Check out the forecast for early next week. Sunshine will be the theme Monday-Tuesday with highs in the 60s and 70s! There’s even a good chance that parts of inland Connecticut see the first 80°F day on Tuesday.

The temps continue to be in the 60s for the rest of the week but we’ll have to watch for the chance of a few rain showers bother Wednesday and Friday. Nothing like the rain we saw last week!

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone