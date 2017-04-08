Habitat for Humanity set to bring new life to “Ghost House”

By Published:
(WTNH / Josh Scheinblum)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and officials from Habitat for Humanity are planning to make an announcement about the future of New Haven’s “Ghost House.”

The “Ghost House” got its nickname locally because of its vacant and dilapidated state, but is officially known as the Merritt Brown House.

The house was built in 1830, is on the National Register of Historic Places, and is part of the Quinnipiac River National Register Historic District.

Blumenthal said Monday’s announcement will provide more information about bringing “new life” to the site.

Blumenthal said he also wants to focus attention on President Trump’s proposed budget which would eliminate Community Development Block Grants and the HOME Investment Partnership Program — a major source of funding for Habitat for Humanity nationwide and in Connecticut.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s