Hospitality workers to learn signs of human trafficking

By Published:
Guests listen to a speaker at a human trafficking conference at Quinnipiac University, May 30, 2014.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Quinnipiac University is offering training to hospitality workers to help them identify signs of human trafficking.

The university’s School of Law is hosting the training Monday in the school’s Ceremonial Courtroom in North Haven. The event is free and open to the public.

A state law passed last year requires hotel and lodging workers to be trained to identify the signs of trafficking and know how to respond. Quinnipiac and other private organizations are partnering with the state to provide the training.

Quinnipiac officials say law students have received extensive training on spotting human trafficking signs.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline says people may show signs of being trafficked if they claim they’re just visiting and don’t know what city they’re in, have physical injuries, appear malnourished and seem fearful.

