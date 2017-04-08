Ledyard man facing charges after being found with outstanding Prawn Warrant

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Ledyard man will be appearing in New London court after he was found to have an outstanding warrant early Saturday morning.

According to Ledyard Police, 22-year-old David Meadows was the passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for driving too fast around 1:15 a.m. He was identified as having an outstanding Prawn Warrant for Failure to Pay or Plead from Connecticut’s Prawn System.

He was brought to Ledyard Police Station where he was processed and released on a $92.00 cash bond.

Meadows will appear in court on April 20 in New London to face his charge.