Metro-North temporary bridge collapses with passenger on it

- FILE - Metro-North train (WTNH)

STRATFORD, Conn. (AP) — A metal bridge linking a Metro-North train to a platform in Connecticut collapsed as passengers were exiting.

Witnesses say a woman appeared to have suffered a hand injury as the temporary bridge at the Stratford station collapsed just before 1 p.m. Saturday while she was walking on it. A man on the bridge did not appear to be hurt.

The metal slab allowed passengers to leave the northbound train and cross the tracks that were under repair. The New Haven-bound train was using the middle tracks.

The passenger appeared shaken, and workers helped her walk up the part of the bridge that stayed attached to the platform.

A Metro-North spokesman said he was not aware of the accident, but would have details later.

