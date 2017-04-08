Mission of Mercy free dental clinic reaches capacity

Dentists and hygienists perform work on patients at the free Mission of Mercy dental clinic held at the XL Center in Hartford, Conn., Friday, April 25, 2014. More than 2,200 people were expected to receive treatment during the two-day event. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Mission of Mercy free dental clinic in New Haven has reached full capacity for the second day in a row on Saturday.

On Friday, the clinic reached capacity around 1:30 p.m. On Saturday, they reached capacity around 9:45 a.m.

Officials say during the two day event, around 2,000 people received much-needed dental care.

Those who take part in the clinic can receive a wide-range of treatments from fillings, to a cleaning, to an exam or surgery.

Participants of the dental clinic do not have to show identification or proof of insurance. They only must go through a health screening before they can receive dental care.

Translators were available at the clinic for anyone who may have needed assistance.

