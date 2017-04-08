Mission of Mercy free dental clinic reaches capacity

Related Coverage Free dental clinic in New Haven reaches capacity, will reopen on Saturday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Mission of Mercy free dental clinic in New Haven has reached full capacity for the second day in a row on Saturday.

On Friday, the clinic reached capacity around 1:30 p.m. On Saturday, they reached capacity around 9:45 a.m.

Officials say during the two day event, around 2,000 people received much-needed dental care.

Those who take part in the clinic can receive a wide-range of treatments from fillings, to a cleaning, to an exam or surgery.

Participants of the dental clinic do not have to show identification or proof of insurance. They only must go through a health screening before they can receive dental care.

Translators were available at the clinic for anyone who may have needed assistance.