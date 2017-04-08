More than 306,000 trout ready for anglers on opening day

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials say hundreds of thousands of trout are ready for the taking.

Saturday marks the opening day of trout fishing season. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection have already released more than 360,000 trout in nearly 100 lakes and ponds and more than 120 rivers and streams across the state.

DEEP’s trout-stocking effort began in late February. It will continue through mid-May. The agency expects to stock a total of approximately 530,000 trout this season.

Bill Hyatt, chief of DEEP’s Bureau of Natural Resources, says the 11 designated trout parks will be among the best places for families to fish on opening day. The public will have a chance to help stock trout at eight of the parks on Saturday.