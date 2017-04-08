National Weather Service accidentally sends out “civil emergency” alert

(WTNH) — If you were watching television around 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, you probably saw a message that said there was an emergency alert for two states.

The message stated there was a civil emergency for two counties in New York and four counties in Connecticut.

News 8 spoke with officials for the Connecticut Emergency Alert System. Officials told us that someone at the National Weather Service intended to send out a test alert, but mistakenly sent out an actual emergency alert.

We were told there is no emergency and there is no need to be concerned.

