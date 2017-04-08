New Haven man faces several charges after being found with drugs

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man is facing several drug charges after police found them in his possession in North Haven on Thursday.

According to North Haven Police, a resident reported a suspicious vehicle on Hartford Turnpike around 11:50 p.m. Once officers responded to the area, they saw an occupied Honda Accord. The driver of the Honda Accord was identified as 38-year-old Johnny McLean of New Haven.

Through an investigation, officers determined that McLean was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol and continued investigating. Police found 21 bags of crack cocaine, a single bag of cocaine and four bags of heroin in McLean’s possession.

McLean is being charged with possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

McLean was released after posting bond and is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court.