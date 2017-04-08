Old Saybrook Fire Department hosts annual food drive

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Old Saybrook Fire Department held their annual food drive on Saturday.

The drive benefited local food pantries run by the Shoreline Soup Kitchens and Pantries.

News 8’s Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons was at the event.

Gil’s parents and one of his friends showed up to show support of the food drive, too!

The fire station is located at 310 Main Street in Old Saybrook.

The food drive was from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Last year’s drive collected four thousand pounds of food. This year, their goal is six thousand.