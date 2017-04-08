Old Saybrook Fire Department hosts annual food drive

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:
(WTNH / Gil Simmons)

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Old Saybrook Fire Department held their annual food drive on Saturday.

The drive benefited local food pantries run by the Shoreline Soup Kitchens and Pantries.

News 8’s Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons was at the event.

Gil’s parents and one of his friends showed up to show support of the food drive, too!

The fire station is located at 310 Main Street in Old Saybrook.

The food drive was from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Last year’s drive collected four thousand pounds of food. This year, their goal is six thousand.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s