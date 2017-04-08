Oscar Hernandez due in court on Monday

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The suspect in an Amber Alert from several weeks ago is due in court on Monday.

Bridgeport Police brought 39-year-old Oscar Hernandez back from Pennsylvania on Friday.

Police say he stabbed his daughter’s mother to death back in February in Bridgeport then took off with his 6-year-old, Aylin Sofia Hernandez.

They were found in Pennsylvania hours later when Hernandez crashed his car.

The little girl was not hurt.

It was later learned that Hernandez is a citizen of El Salvador and had been removed from the United States by ICE in 2013.

Hernandez is facing homicide charges for the death of Nidia Gonzales.