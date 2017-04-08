Shape up your spring diet

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Just the thought of springtime can boost our spirits but many people are wondering how to boost their health; This morning, registered dietitian, Pat Baird, stopped by our kitchen to give us some tips to help plan a better, healthier diet.

Use Less Sugar:

Sugar is delicious but adds empty calories – no nutritional value – and contributes to weight gain

Sugar also raises blood glucose levels, gives a burst of energy that drops quickly leaving us drained

Use fruit as a natural sweetener, and get the benefit of vitamins, minerals and fiber

Read labels and check ingredient list for all different words for sugar: sucrose, honey, dextrose, etc.

Power Up with Protein:

protein helps boost focus and concentration, and satisfaction at, and after, meals and snacks

all of that means making better food choices

always include protein with snacks

keep hard cooked eggs, Greek yogurt, hummus, sliced turkey, canned tuna on hand

Hydrate, Hydrate, Hydrate!

don’t mistake lack of fluids – dehydration – for hunger; drink some water first

high elevation, like Denver, “sealed” offices, homes and airplane travel etc. dehydrate

lack of fluids leads to lack of energy, lack of focus and concentration, and unnecessary snacking

drink one cup of fluid per hour; fruits & veggies are rich in water

For more information go to www.ConfidentHealth.org