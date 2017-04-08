Stop & Shop recalls chocolate cake after unlisted allergen

(WTNH) — Stop & Shop has recalled a chocolate cake due to a potential unlisted allergen.

According to officials, Stop & Shop has removed Oberlander Bakery Chocolate Kokosh Cake from their shelves after finding out the cake may contain almond paste. The almond paste is an allergen that is not listed on the ingredient label. The product is safe to consume for individuals who do not have an almond allergy.

The product included in the recall is Oberlander Bakery Chocolate Kokosh Cake in a 16 oz package with a “last date sale” of April 30 on the back of the label. The UPC code is 4371118093.

To date, Stop & Shop has not received any reports of illnesses.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Symptoms of food allergies typically appear within a few minutes to two hours after a person has eaten the food that they’re allergic to. Allergic reactions can include: hives, rash, itching, swelling, vomiting, cramps, dizziness, among other things.

If you have purchased this product, you should discard any unused portions. You can bring your receipt to Stop & Shop for a full refund.