Troopers search for vandals in Burlington, Harwinton

(WTNH) — Connecticut State Police Troopers are searching for the person or people responsible for multiple instances of vandalism in Burlington and Harwinton early Saturday morning.

Around 1:46 a.m., troopers began receiving numerous complaints of vandalism from several homeowners in Burlington and Harwinton. The reports said that vehicles and houses were egged and paintballed. They also said that mailboxes and lamp posts were missing or damaged.

Approximately 40 separate complaints have been called into police. Resident troopers in each town have been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about these incidents, you are asked to call police at (860) 626-7900.