Westport man arrested after accidentally shooting himself

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Westport man is facing charges after he accidentally shot himself in the leg in March.

Westport Police served an arrest warrant to Dominic Demace of Westport on Thursday in connection to an incident last month. On March 8, 2017, detective responded to Norwalk Hospital after receiving reports that a resident in town was being treated for a gunshot wound to the left thigh. Officers were told that the incident happened at approximately 6:00 a.m. that morning on Oak Street in Westport. The patient, Demace, claimed he accidentally shot himself in the leg while he was cleaning a gun. Detectives wanted to further investigate the incident so they served a search warrant on his home.

On Thursday, officers responded to Demace’s house to arrest him. He was taken to Westport Police Department Headquarters where he was fingerprinted and photographed without incident.

Demace is being charged with reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm. Since a juvenile was in the house at the time of the incident, an additional charge of risk of injury was added to his charges. He was held on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on April 17.