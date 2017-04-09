2 motorcyclists face charges after driving erratically on Route 8 in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men are facing charges after they were caught driving their motorcycles erratically on multiple highways on Sunday morning.

Connecticut State Police Troopers say they received multiple 911 calls saying that a group of approximately 18 motorcyclists were operating erratically. The 911 calls said the motorcyclists were passing traffic on the right shoulder and center median and were splitting the lanes. When the calls started, the motorcyclists were in the Stamford area, but were heading north on I-95.

One trooper sat at exit 21 northbound and waited for the group of motorcycles to pass. As they passed the trooper, some went into the Fairfield rest area, while others stayed on I-95 heading northbound. The trooper headed into the rest area and saw approximately 5 motorcycles near the exit. Before the trooper could approach the motorcycles, they took off at a high rate of speed. The trooper did not pursue the bikes.

The trooper saw the motorcyclists exit at exit 27a heading to Route 8/25 north, where another trooper joined the original trooper. For an unknown reason, the group of motorcyclists slowed down and regrouped near exit 2. The two troopers were able to get in front of the group of bikes so they could stop and block traffic next to the Route 25 north entrance ramp.

As the troopers were exiting their vehicles, the group of motorcyclists took off at a high rate of speed and failed to obey the signal to pull to the side of the road. The troopers did not pursue them. One trooper exited at exit 4 and the other exited at exit 5. They said it was unknown if the motorcycles exited at either of those exits. They also didn’t know which direction the motorcyclists went if they did exit.

One trooper got back onto Route 8/25 via an entrance ramp and noticed two individuals on motorcycles that were stopped on the entrance ramp. The trooper was able to pull in front of the first bike to block them and the other trooper was able to block the second bike. Both of the operators were taken into custody.

According to officials, 39-year-old Jakub Lechoslaw Ruminski of Norwalk and 31-year-old Evron Trim of Milford are both facing reckless driving, disobeying an officer and reckless endangerment charges. Both are scheduled to appear in court in Bridgeport on April 17.