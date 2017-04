NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after a crash and car fire on Route 9 in New Britain Sunday night, state police say.

According to officials, the crash happened on Route 9 North around 9:30 p.m., closing the road near exit 25.

Drivers were encouraged to find an alternate route.

The victim’s name and condition of anyone else involved was not immediately available. No other information was released. Stay with News 8 for updates.