Fettuccine Alfredo with Whaler Cafe’s Chef Tomm

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – This morning Chef Tomm from New London High School’s Whaler Cafe stopped by our kitchen to cook up a quick and delicious fettuccine alfredo recipe.

Fettuccine Alfredo
Yield: 2 servings

Heavy cream 10 oz
Parmesan, grated 2 oz
Salt and pepper To Taste
Fresh fettuccine 10 oz
Freshly chopped parsley as needed

Sauce: Place the heavy cream into saute pan and bring to a boil.

Reduce slightly and add cheese. Season with salt and pepper to your liking.

Add in 10 ounces of cooked fresh fettuccine ensuring that the sauce completely covers the pasta.

Let sit in the pan under low heat to soak up some of the flavors.

Divide amongst two bowls and garnish with chopped parsley.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s