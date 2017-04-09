Fettuccine Alfredo with Whaler Cafe’s Chef Tomm

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – This morning Chef Tomm from New London High School’s Whaler Cafe stopped by our kitchen to cook up a quick and delicious fettuccine alfredo recipe.

Fettuccine Alfredo

Yield: 2 servings

Heavy cream 10 oz

Parmesan, grated 2 oz

Salt and pepper To Taste

Fresh fettuccine 10 oz

Freshly chopped parsley as needed

Sauce: Place the heavy cream into saute pan and bring to a boil.

Reduce slightly and add cheese. Season with salt and pepper to your liking.

Add in 10 ounces of cooked fresh fettuccine ensuring that the sauce completely covers the pasta.

Let sit in the pan under low heat to soak up some of the flavors.

Divide amongst two bowls and garnish with chopped parsley.