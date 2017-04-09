Fire Marshal investigates fire in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Fire Marshal is investigating after a fire broke out at an apartment in Bristol late Saturday night.

At approximately 11:07 p.m., an officer on a routine patrol saw a working fire on the front porch of a two-family apartment on 19 Lawndale Avenue. The officer evacuated the only two occupants of the building at the time of the fire. There was one occupant in the first floor apartment and another in the second floor apartment.

One of the occupants that was evacuated experienced some minor smoke inhalation. Two of the officers who were first on the scene of the fire also experienced some minor smoke inhalation after they entered the building.

The American Red Cross was alerted for the two displaced first floor occupants and possibly the second floor occupants.

The Fire Marshal was called in to investigate the origin of the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.