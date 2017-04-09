Firefighters respond to fire in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters are responding to a fire in New Haven that happened shortly before noon on Sunday.

According to New Haven Fire’s Twitter, the fire is at 200 James Street.

Fire Location 200 James St reported smike coming from the 2nd fl — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) April 9, 2017

Firefighters on scene said there was smoke showing on the second floor.

Eng 10 onscene smoke showing B side 3 story wood frame — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) April 9, 2017

Multiple companies responded to try and combat the fire.

Companies going Eng 10, 4, 17 Sq 1 Tk 3 Eu 1 Car 33 — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) April 9, 2017

Some of the firefighters said the fire was found in the wall of the building.

Eng 10 fire in the wall — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) April 9, 2017

There is no word on the extent of the damage or what may have started the fire.

News 8 will update this story as details become available.