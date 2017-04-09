Gifting medical procedures: the new trend & how to navigate it

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Over the past few years, “gifting” a medical or cosmetic procedures has been a growing trend. Dr. Scott Boden from the Hair Restoration Center of Connecticut stopped by the studio to answer a few questions about this practice.

How do you decide what to give?

Know what you are giving. If it’s cosmetic, understand the cues. If somebody (friend/family member) has talked about something they’re unhappy about (for example face/hair etc) – and more than once – that’s a good cue to go ahead. Do your research. The doc may want a picture of the person you are proposing. From there – he/she can give you an estimate or ballpark.

How do you decide a doctor?

Gifting means you work with a professional that “YOU” choose – after all – you’re paying for it. Do your homework. Sooner (more than later) – the doc/professional is going to want to interview the proposed patient.

Ultimately – the doc and patient are going to be working together. Let them work together, then – celebrate the results together.

Dr. Boden says, “get to know your professional (as if you were doing this for yourself) and celebrate the results. You’ll find the experience to be unique and rewarding.”