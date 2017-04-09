Heav’nly Donuts in Derby hosts food drive

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Heav’nly Donuts in Derby is hosting a car cruise and food drive to benefit a food bank on Sunday.

The 31st annual Dust-Off Car Cruise will be at Heav’nly Donuts on New Haven Avenue. The goal is to collect 4,500 total donated food items so a classic 1948 Crosley Station Wagon can be over-filled. Last year, the event filled the Crosley Wagon with at least 4,161 food items.

The event also provides a good reason to bring out your classic car in preparation for the cruising season.

Fantastic turnout at Heav’nly Donuts for the canned food drive! It’s going on until 5pm! pic.twitter.com/8feoRcvLj8 — Sam Kantrow (@SamKantrow) April 9, 2017

All of the food items that are collected will benefit the Spooner House and the Valley Food Bank in Shelton. The Spooner House provides food, shelter, and support services to those in need.

“It is very expensive to live in Connecticut, and meeting general living expenses is more difficult for families with low or very little income. Our mission is to help non-profit organizations such as Spooner House and the Valley Food Bank,” commented Ernie Badas, owner of Heav’nly Donuts.

The event runs from noon until 5 p.m. News 8 personalities Gil Simmons, Teresa Dufour, Sam Kantrow and Kevin Arnone will be stopping by to help the cause.

Heav’nly Donuts normally has classic cruises every Sunday afternoon from Mother’s Day until late October.