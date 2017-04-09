Making sure your taxes are properly prepared

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – If you haven’t filed your income tax return, you know that the deadline is fast approaching.

Howard Shwartz from the Connecticut Better Business Bureau stopped by our studio to answer some last minute questions you might have about getting your tax return prepared.

His top tips for selecting a tax preparer are:

Verify qualifications

Ask about additional service fees

Carefully review the completed tax return

Get contact information

Don’t wait any longer

For more information or to find a tax preparer go to www.bbb.org