Making sure your taxes are properly prepared

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – If you haven’t filed your income tax return, you know that the deadline is fast approaching.
Howard Shwartz from the Connecticut Better Business Bureau stopped by our studio to answer some last minute questions you might have about getting your tax return prepared.
His top tips for selecting a tax preparer are:
- Verify qualifications
- Ask about additional service fees
- Carefully review the completed tax return
- Get contact information
- Don’t wait any longer
For more information or to find a tax preparer go to www.bbb.org