Man dies in motorcycle accident in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcycle operator has died after an accident in West Haven on Sunday afternoon.

According to West Haven Police, they are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident around Campbell Avenue and Blohm Street. The operator as well as the passenger on the motorcycle were transported to a hospital with serious injuries. The operator of the motorcycle later died from his injuries.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area as the West Haven Police Department Reconstruction Team investigates.

Officials have not released the identities of those involved in the accident.