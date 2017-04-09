New Haven Fire Department battle three-alarm house fire Sunday night

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven fire crews battled a three-alarm fire on West Hazel Street Sunday night.

The New Haven Fire Department responded to a the house fire at 7:30 p.m. and arrived on scene to find a massive fire at 235 West Hazel Street.

After initially labeling the fire as a 2nd alarm, fire crews quickly updated the fire’s status to a third alarm just minutes after arrving on scene.

3rd alarm — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) April 9, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze but not before two of the neighboring houses were damaged from the intense flames.

According to the New Haven Fire Department, the house has been written as a complete loss. One of the neighboring houses sustained severe damage while another suffered minor damage.

The fire department has confirmed that three of the residents were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Two firefighters were also transported one for an ankle injury and another for a back injury.

Five adults and one child have been displaced because of the fire.